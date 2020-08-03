DCI arrests gang posing as Safaricom and StarTimes staff

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3- Police in Nairobi have arrested fraudsters posing as Safaricom and StarTimes employees.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the four have been using a range of merchandise, including electronic gadgets and laptops they purport to be promoting or selling to lure their victims.

The DCI detectives involved in the investigations said they will be seeking to establish if the gang was working with government officials or law enforcement agents in the syndicate.

Also seized is a motor vehicle branded StarTimes.

“Some victims are asked to hand over their identity cards for registration and because a lot of Kenyans use their year of birth as their M-PESA pin, this makes it easier for the gang to wire the money without the victim’s consent,” police have cautioned.

Police say the gang normally parks their vehicles at busy spots in downtown to lure victims to purchase their fake merchandise in the con-game.

Police said the fraudsters have been particularly targetting Safaricom and StarTimes customers, who are lured with fake rewards of mobile phones and other electronics.

“Those who fall prey to the trap are then requested to register by sending some amount through M-PESA and in the process, the gang members master the victim’s pin number, after which theY transfer their money in the pretense of activating their accounts,” the DCI said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two companies have commented on the matter, even as DCI indicated that the suspects will be charged.