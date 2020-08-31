CS Kagwe says COVID-19 supplies probe politically weaponized

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Monday termed sustained condemnation on the health ministry’s management of COVID-19 supplies procurement as political.

The Cabinet Secretary who was named by suspended Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) CEO Jonah Manjari among senior ministry officials who exerted pressure for award of tenders for supplies and equipment to support the COVID-19 fight said the discourse around graft allegations had been weaponized.

Kagwe was speaking during a virtual COVID-19 conference organized by Council of Governors.

“We must not be naive to the issue of the politicization and weaponization of the COVID-19 issue, we live in a country that is fairly political and it is a fact that there is weaponization of the politics of it all,” said Kagwe.

Manjari recently revealed that Kagwe, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache and another official identified as brigadier were the ones making requests, including making numerous in person visits to prevail upon the agency’s executives to expedite award of tenders for procurement of COVID-19 supplies.

The suspended CEO had appeared before a joint Senate Health and Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 where he was tasked to explain an expenditure totaling Sh7.6 million without clearance by the KEMSA board.

He said there was immense pressure to undertake procurement for COVID-19 supplies.

Kagwe in a rejoinder however said he engaged KEMSA as part of his duty to coordinate the national response to COVID-19.

“The CS for Health must continue to engage the executives in my parastatals, whether we are engaging KEMSA or KEMRI people. For example we are the ones who told KEMSA to stop importing PPEs and that measure alone brought down the cost of PPEs from Sh9,000 to Sh4,300,” he said.

Manjari was suspended by the KEMSA board on August 14 alongside Eliud Muriithi (Commercial Director) and Charles Juma (Procurement Director) to pave way for a probe by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

The suspensions followed reports of mismanagement of monies appropriated to support efforts to combat COVID-19.

An exposé aired on Nation Television also suggested supplies donated by Chinese business magnate Jack Ma had been diverted from KEMSA warehouses and sold to private firms in a neighboring country.

The matter sparked widespread public anger.

President Uhuru Kenyatta waded into the debate on Thursday when he issued a national address saying he expected investigation to be concluded in twenty-one days.