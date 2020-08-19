Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

COVID-19 wipes out Kajembe, his wife and now daughter

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 19 – The family of former Changamwe MP, the late Ramadhan Kajembe, is mourning again, barely two weeks after burying the former legislator.

Langoni Kajembe passed on at the Pandya Hospital in Mombasa on Wednesday night, weeks after her father and mother’s demise.

While Kajembe died on August 7 of COVID-19, his second wife had succumbed to the virus two weeks earlier.

Kajembe did not attend his wife’s burial because he was admitted to hospital, just like his daughter was unable to attend his burial and now she has succumbed.

Family sources told Capital FM News that Langoni had been hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit.

Death has visited the family of the late Ramadhan Kajembe Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe’s first daughter, Langoni Kajembe, has died.

Langoni, who was admitted at Pandya Hospital for several weeks, passed on barely two weeks since his father was burried.

The family has faced difficult times this year, with Kajembe having lost his first wife, Aziza, in March.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Mali coup leaders face wave of international condemnation

Bamako, Mali, Aug 19 – Coup leaders in Mali faced a wave of international pressure on Wednesday, a day after they forced out a...

3 hours ago

World

Lawyer provided gun in slaying of US man in Pakistan court: police

Peshawar, Pakistan, Aug 19 – A Pakistani lawyer has been arrested for allegedly giving a pistol to a teenager accused of gunning down a...

3 hours ago

World

Pope calls for social justice and vaccines for all

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Aug 19 – The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating inequalities between rich and poor, Pope Francis said on Wednesday, calling...

3 hours ago

County News

Nairobi, Western RCs moved to interior ministry headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug  19 – Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega and his Western counterpart Ann Ngetich have been moved to the Interior Ministry headquarters...

4 hours ago

World

Eritrean apologises in German court for throwing boy under train

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Aug 19 – An Eritrean man on Wednesday apologised in a German court for fatally pushing a boy under a...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

MOH reports 18 comorbid-related COVID-19 deaths, single home-based fatality

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug  19 – The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 506 on Wednesday after 19 more patients succumbed to the disease within...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

MOH reports 379 COVID-19 infections as 1 in 10 samples test positive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug  19 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases analyzed from 3,867 samples, bringing the total number...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Private Schools launch e-learning program to cushion teachers during COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19-Kenya Private Schools Association has launched an online program to keep teachers busy during the COVID-19 pandemic which forced closure of...

10 hours ago