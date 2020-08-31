COVID-19 underscores the need for UHC roll out: DP Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31– Deputy President William Ruto on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic has justified the need for Universal Health Coverage in the country.

Speaking during the virtual Council of Governors conference on COVID-19, the Deputy President said this will ensure all Kenyans have access to treatment – whether there is a pandemic or not.

Among the participants during the conference was President Uhuru Kenyatta and all the 47 County Governors.

“In line with our commitment to provide universal health coverage, let me also take this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Health and other national government institutions that have risen to the occasion by providing timely interventions that have thus far seen us contain the number of casualties of the pandemic,” the Deputy President said.

The conference came at a time the country is gearing towards re-opening as the rate of infection nears the World Health Organisation recommended 5 per cent.

“The heroes of our country during this difficult season are the healthcare workers who have continued to lead the battle against the pandemic,” he said.

“I honor those who have lost their lives in the course of providing critical frontline care to our population. They will forever be remembered for their immense contribution and sacrifice. We thank their families and offer them our deepest condolences.”

So far, the country has seen 34,201 infections out of which 577 have succumbed while 19,893 others have recovered.

The Deputy President noted that the situation would have been worse were it not for close partnership between the two levels of government.

He noted that the establishment of the county emergency committees was a timely and integral framework that has continued to provide “a much-needed platform to advance the fight.”

“Focus should now be placed on fast-tracking counties’ testing capabilities and expand testing capacity to ensure that we reach a larger population,” he said.