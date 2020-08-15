COVID-19 death toll rises to 472 as cumulative cases near 30,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The health ministry reported seven coronavirus-related deaths registered with 24 hours ending on Saturday raising the country death toll to 472.

The newly reported deaths represent a national case fatality rate of 1.58 per cent, the country having recorded 29,849 cases since March.

A total of 515 COVID-19 infections were detected from 6,353 samples tested within the period under review, with Kitui’s 24-hour caseload ranking the second highest at 41 after Nairobi.

Nairobi which has remained the epicenter of the virus in Kenya reported 251 cases.

Kiambu which has consistently raised behind Nairobi reported 33 which Mombasa which has been on a recovery path, having reported a higher caseload only second to Nairobi at the onset of the pandemic, reporting seven case.

Other counties which registered new infections are: Kericho (23), Kisii (19), Bomet (19), Nakuru (18), Homabay (16), Laikipia (12), Muranga (11), Migori (10), Nyeri (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Kajiado (8), Lamu (5), Narok (4), Busia (4), Embu (3), Machakos (3), Nandi (3), Nyandarua (3), Wajir (3) and Kakamega (2).

The health ministry also reported 672 new recoveries from the disease, raising the country’s recovery to 15,970.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the new recoveries 607 patients under home-based care program and 65 discharged from various health facilities.