Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 472 as cumulative cases near 30,000

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – The health ministry reported seven coronavirus-related deaths registered with 24 hours ending on Saturday raising the country death toll to 472.

The newly reported deaths represent a national case fatality rate of 1.58 per cent, the country having recorded 29,849 cases since March.

A total of 515 COVID-19 infections were detected from 6,353 samples tested within the period under review, with Kitui’s 24-hour caseload ranking the second highest at 41 after Nairobi.

Nairobi which has remained the epicenter of the virus in Kenya reported 251 cases.

Kiambu which has consistently raised behind Nairobi reported 33 which Mombasa which has been on a recovery path, having reported a higher caseload only second to Nairobi at the onset of the pandemic, reporting seven case.

Other counties which registered new infections are: Kericho (23), Kisii (19), Bomet (19), Nakuru (18), Homabay (16), Laikipia (12), Muranga (11), Migori (10), Nyeri (9), Uasin Gishu (8), Kajiado (8), Lamu (5), Narok (4), Busia (4), Embu (3), Machakos (3), Nandi (3), Nyandarua (3), Wajir (3) and Kakamega (2).

The health ministry also reported 672 new recoveries from the disease, raising the country’s recovery to 15,970.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the new recoveries 607 patients under home-based care program and 65 discharged from various health facilities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

New York museums, galleries to reopen from August 24

New York, United States, Aug 15 – New York’s museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions will be allowed to reopen starting August 24,...

22 mins ago

World

Iran cries victory after US bid to extend arms embargo flops at UN

Tehran, Iran, Aug 14 – Iran on Saturday hailed a UN Security Council vote rejecting a US bid to extend an arms embargo on...

2 hours ago

World

Returning Brits begin quarantine as second virus wave threatens Europe

London, United Kingdom, Aug 14 – British holidaymakers returning home from parts of Europe began having to quarantine on Saturday under new restrictions, as...

3 hours ago

World

Japanese ministers visit Yasukuni Shrine, first since 2016

Tokyo, Japan, Aug 15 – Four Japanese cabinet ministers paid their respects on Saturday at a war shrine seen by neighbouring countries as a...

5 hours ago

County News

Mother faces charges for abandoning infant in an ablution block sanitary bin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – An infant girl got a second chance to live when police officers rescued her from a sanitary bin in...

6 hours ago

County News

Raila accuses Judiciary of stonewalling govt development agenda in Nyanza

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 15 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga lashed out at the courts on Friday, accusing a court official of...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Philips’ new emergency ventilators to plug shortage in COVID-19 pandemic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Philips has introduced new emergency-use ventilators to help plug the growing demand occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new...

8 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta announces national clean up campaign as he opens Michuki Park

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced a national clean up campaign to boost the country’s environmental conservation efforts. The President...

9 hours ago