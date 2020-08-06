Connect with us

Capital News
The country’s fatality rate has averaged 1.6 percent so far in July despite a surge in new infections/FILE/MOH

Corona Virus

COVID-19 death toll rises to 399 as 8 more fatalities reported

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Kenya’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 399 on Thursday after eight fatalities were reported within a period of 24 hours, translating to 1.6 per cent case fatality rate. 

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the fatalities include six comorbidity-linked deaths.

At the same time Aman reported that 514 patients had recovered from the disease, including 431 placed under the home-based care program.

The 514 cleared cases increased recoveries registered since April to 10,444.

The Ministry of Health also reported 538 new COVID-19 cases from 6,195 tested samples raising infections reported since March to 24,411. 

The cases included twenty-two foreigners. 

The reported cases included 333 males and 205 are females, with the youngest being 2 years old. The oldest patient is aged 85.

The cases were reported in Nairobi (277), Kiambu (72), Kajiado (55), Nakuru (25), Nyeri (20), Muranga (15), Machakos (9), Busia (8), Mombasa (7), Migori (7), Mandera (6), Laikipia (6), Bomet (6), Meru (3), Narok (3), Kisii (3), Trans Nzoia (3), Tharaka Nithi (2), Uasin Gishu (2), Makueni (2), Wajir (1), Samburu (1), Kwale (1), Kisumu (1), Kericho (1) and Baringo (1).

The cumulative tests conducted in the country stood at 335,318.

