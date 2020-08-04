Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Capital Health

COVID-19: 6 more deaths as cancer, diabetes top death triggers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya  August 4 – Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 within 24 hours leading to Thursday raising the country’s death toll to 388.

The toll reported by the health ministry represented a case fatality rate of 1.8 per cent.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said three of the six deaths, were linked to stomach cancer, hypertension and diabetes which have been cited as leading triggers for coronavirus-related deaths in the country.

All the deceased were based in hospitals located in Nairobi and Kiambu counties. They were aged 73, 71, 60, 52, 40 and 34.

The deaths were reported at Tigoni Level IV (Gatundu South), Kiambu Level V (Kiambu), Avenue Hospital (Embakasi) and three community hospitals located in Ruiru and Kabete.

Health care workers represent 3.1 percent of the 23,202 cumulative cases documented since March, health proffesionals accounting for 723 cases.

The health ministry noted that as of Monday (August 3), the number of healthcare workers who had succumbed to coronavirus in the country were eight after a nurse died in Kisii County.

The first medical doctor to succumb to the virus was Dr Doreen Lugaliki.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The rising infections and deaths of health care workers have raised concerns among the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) and Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) who are now urging government to provide them with risk allowance.

During the regular briefing on the status of the pandemic on Tuesday, Aman also said 587 COVID-19 patients had been cleared within 24 hours, including 500 under home-based care, after having fully recovered.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,327.

The health ministry further announced 605 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 4,547 people tested within 24 hours.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

MOH clears 587 COVID-19 cases including 500 under home-based care

NAIROBI, Kenya  August 4 – A total of 587 COVID-19 patients, including 500 under home-based care, were cleared within 24 hours ending Tuesday after recovering...

5 seconds ago

Top stories

Trump avoids praising deceased civil rights hero John Lewis

Washington, United States, Aug 4 – US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t know how history will remember civil rights activist John Lewis, but...

2 hours ago

World

China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok

Beijing, China, Aug 4 – China accused the United States on Tuesday of “bullying” over popular video app TikTok, after President Donald Trump ramped...

2 hours ago

County News

Third basis formula due for record seventh Senate debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Senators will for the seventh time on Tuesday afternoon attempt to approve the third generation basis for revenue sharing...

4 hours ago

World

Indian Kashmir under curfew ahead of ‘black day’ anniversary

Srinagar, India, Aug 4 – Thousands of Indian troops imposed a curfew in Kashmir on Tuesday, with razor wire and steel barricades blocking main...

5 hours ago

World

75 years on, Japan bomb survivors make final pleas for abolition

Tokyo, Japan, Aug 4 – As Japan marks 75 years since the devastating attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the last generation of nuclear bomb...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

10 revelers arrested in Machakos for contravening dine-in liquor ban

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 4 – Ten revelers were arrested in Machakos town on Monday night for flouting government regulations outlawing the sale of alcohol...

6 hours ago

Special Report

‘Unspeakable horror’: the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Tokyo, Japan, Aug 4 – Japan this week marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed over...

6 hours ago