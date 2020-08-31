Civil Society Reference Group petitions EACC to probe graft in Kisumu County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The Civil Society Reference Group (CSRG) has petitioned the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe instances of corruption, conflict of interest and other unethical practices it says are rampant in Kisumu County.

CSRG Presiding Convener Suba Churchill, in a statement to newsrooms in Sunday, said the authorities should center their focus on a suspected Treasury Department arson in the county where crucial files were lost.

“The fire at Prosperity House in Kisumu was put out as soon as it finished burning and destroying computers and procurement-related documents that should be crucial to any investigation,” Churchill said.

The group wants EACC to investigate a possible collusion between the county government and senior national government administration officials based in Kisumu to cover up the motive and cause of the fire.

The CSRG said it fears for the life of some of the civil society activists who are being hunted down by hired goons for demanding good governance, integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of public affairs in the county.

“The CSRG hopes that the EACC will move with speed to investigate these suspected cases of corruption and unethical practices so that Kisumu County government officials found culpable are also arraigned and charged in court soon,” Churchill appealed.

CSRG’s statement comes after Migori Governor Okoth Obado was charged in Nairobi’s Milimani Court on August 20 over corruption, alongside four of his children.

Obado is said to have benefited indirectly from Sh73.4 million that was wired to his four children who received payments from companies that traded with the Migori county government between 2013 and 2017 during Obado’s first term.

The CSRG lauded the EACC for the arrest and arraignment of the governor before the anti-corruption court.

“It is such leaders and cartels that they have formed around them to protect their ill-gotten wealth that is responsible for the marauding legions of goons whose role has been to intimidate, main, and even kill citizens who dare raise a voice on the lack of transparency and accountability in county governance processes,” CSRG stated.