CA says telecom infrastructure expansion slowed down by pandemic, insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The expansion of telecommunication networks in 202 under-served sub-locations has been slowed down by outbreak of the COVID-19, insecurity and restrictions on account of aviation protocols, the Communication Authority (CA) has told a Senate Committee.

CA Director-General Mercy Wanjua told the Senate Committee on ICT on Wednesday contractors in at least eleven areas mainly in Garissa, Mandera, Samburu, Marsabit and West Pokot had to suspend works due insistence by the Kenya Defence Forces that no communications can be mounted in the areas.

“The remaining 11 uncompleted sub-locations have been delayed due to various challenges experienced largely being those related to insecurity and community resistance. These challenges are, however, being addressed in consultation with other Government Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) as well as other stakeholders,” said the CA boss.

She told the Committee chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi that in other scenarios, contractors were forced to withdraw their employees after they were attacked by locals, citing an incident where a contractor lost his life during an attack in Northern Kenya.

Wanjau said the Authority anticipated that all 101 sub-location will have been covered by mid-2022. This is after bids for phase II of the project was closed in July 2020.

She said priority has been given to areas experiencing rampant insecurity incidents mainly in the 101 sub-locations in seven counties of Tana River, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Meru, Lakipia and Isiolo among others.

“Priority consideration for sub-location with less than 30 per cent geographical network coverage and not scheduled for coverage through license network rollout obligations by the operators by 2022. Priority has also been given to sub-locations with a population of 1,000 people and above in line with the KNBS Housing and Census 2019,” she told the Senate ICT team.

She further confirmed outstanding balances of the Universal Service Funds stood at Sh10.6 billion as at June 30.

“Co-operative Bank of Kenya-Current Account Sh282,764, 699.52, Commercial Bank Africa-Current Account Sh1, 517,130.81, Commercial Bank of Africa Fixed Deposit Account Sh2,920, 254,297.52, Co-op Fixed Deposits Sh7,140,794, 178.08, Co-op Call Deposits Sh219,388,305.05, Co-op – Accrued Interest Sh14,326,393.53,” Wanjau outlined.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru who also attended the meeting held virtually in compliance with COVID-19 regulations instituted by Parliament, assured the Senators that talks between his Ministry and the military were ongoing in a bid to find a consensus.

“The only areas where there have been delay is again due to security issues where the Airforce has said they don’t want those areas covered just yet, I think its some contractual issues that need to be covered and once that is done we will see hundred percent coverage of the country, you will not see some areas have 2G and others have 4G,” Mucheru stated.

Safaricom and Telkom Kenya Ltd had won the tenders worth Sh888.8 million and Sh356.6 million taking up 78 sub-locations. Safaricom took up 50 sub-locations and Telkom Kenya took up 28 sub-locations each .

Of the 50 sub-locations taken up by Safaricom 41 are completed while Telkom Kenya has completed 26 out 28 sub-locations.

The CS had been invited before the Committee to respond to statements requested by Nominated Senator Sylivia Kasanga on the status of connectivity in marginalized areas and special projects.

An ICT Access Gap Study undertaken in the FY 2015/16 estimated the cost of attaining the basic voice telecommunications infrastructure in all sub-locations to a level greater than 30 per cent population coverage at over USD 157 million (Sh16.8 billion).