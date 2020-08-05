‘Bring it on!’ defiant Sakaja dares Jubilee’s David Murathe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on Tuesday vowed to continue with his clamour for a ‘fair and equitable’ revenue sharing formula for continues despite what he termed as incessant attempts by Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe to silence him.

Sakaja claimed his life is in danger following his stand on the third generation formula on revenue sharing among counties, which is currently before the Senate.

He revealed that he was forced to seek refuge in the precincts of Parliament after he was trailed by Police and urged the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter.

The Nairobi Senator stated that he will not be intimidated by J Murathe who had threatened to have him expelled from the ruling party.

“There were reports of my impending arrest so that I am not here today, Madame Speaker. I do not even stay at my own home. I was in this Senate at 5.30am. I sat in the basement in my car until midday.”

“Now that I have come here and I have voted, those who want to arrest please go ahead. I am not one to be intimidated, I am the son of Emily Ayoti Kubasu, a Champion and I am ready for whatever consequence it is for the price of this country. People have lost their lives, not just party positions,” he stated.

The matter came to the fore after the Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina told the House that he was concerned for Sakaja safety after he saw a banner targeting his colleague all over the town.

“When I came into this House I met the distinguished Senator in his office, very few people know he must have spent most of the night in this Bunge so that he can be able to be safe,” said the Narok Senator.

Senators Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma) clashed with Majority Whip Irungu Kangata (Muranga) and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for trying to politicise the safety of their fellow Senator.

“I want to plead with my colleagues, let us not be diversonary, because by being diversonary, we are playing into the hands of those who don’t this Senate to do its job and succeed,” Wetangula said.

Deputy Speaker Margret Kamar who was on the chair, directed Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to look into the matter.