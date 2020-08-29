Body of a tutor found dangling from the staffroom roof in Nyeri

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Police in Nyeri a probing a suspected suicide case after a body of a private school head teacher was found dangling from the staff room rooftop.

The body of the 53-yeard-old tutor identified as Ngure Mwangi was discovered after residents neighboring the school alerted the area chief after reporting a foul smell from Baraka Academy in Karatina town where the deceased taught.

Confirming the incident Mathira East police boss James Baraza said the area Assistant Chief Teriasia Wanjugu found Ngure’s body hanging on a sisal rope. It had been party devoured by rodents.

The deceased was last seen in his rented room where he was living alone on August 26. His family lived in Kirinyaga County.

Sources said that the teacher may have committed suicide owing to harsh economic realities occasioned by the closure of institution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had of late noticed that Ngure was behaving in a strange manner due to financial constraints after the institution he was heading was closed” said a neighbour who spoke on condition of anonymity.

His body was transferred to Karatina Hospital Morgue as police embarked on investigations.

The indefinite closure of schools in March triggered loss of incomes for private school proprietors, most of whom resorted to send their staff on unpaid leave.

Most teachers in private schools have reported salary arrears dating back to February with some having been evicted from their houses over nonpayment of rent.

Recently private school owners in Nyeri County called for subsidies from central government to sustain their operations awaiting guidance on resumption of schools.

Some proprietors turned class room into chicken rearing pens to make ends meet.