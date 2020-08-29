Bishop Mwongela set for inauguration as Kitui Catholic Archbishop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – A t least a thousand catholic faithful will converge at Kitui’s St Charles Lwanga for the Episcopal ordination of the region’s Catholic Archbishop on Saturday.

Rt Rev Mwongela who was appointed Bishop by Pope Francis in March 2019, will be ordained as Archbishop in a ceremony officiated by Nuncio Archbishop Bert Van Megen and Cardinal John Njue, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria announced.

Fifteen other bishops were expected to attend the ceremony which will culminate the formal handover of the diocese to Rt Rev Mwongela from Archbishop Muheria who has been the apostolic administrator of the Kitui Archdiocese.

Archbishop Muheria headed the diocese prior to his promotion and transfer to Nyeri in 2017.

Mwongela served as a Reverend Father and First Vicar General of Kitui under Archbishop Muheria.

He served in several boards including Caritas, Muthale Mission Hospital, St. Teresa’s Catechetical Training centre, St. John Paul II, Missal Translation Team, Heads of Department, Presbyterium, Diocesan Pastoral Council, Strategic plan team and liturgical team.

Bishop Mwongela’s ordination as Archbishop was previously postponed due to restrictions on gatherings imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

Mwongela was ordained to the order of diaconate on June 6, 1995. He was consequently ordained a priest on July 7, 1996 by the late Archbishop Boniface Lele.