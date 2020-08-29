Connect with us

Bishop Mwongela takes over from Archbishop Antony Muheria who continued to act as the apostolic administrator over the diocese after he was transferred by the Pope to the Archdiocese of Nyeri in April 2017

Bishop Joseph Mwongela ordained to head Kitui Catholic Diocese

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Bishop Joseph Mwongela is the new head of Kitui Catholic Diocese following his ordainment in a ceremony presided by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Bert Van Megen.

Bishop Mwongela takes over from Archbishop Antony Muheria who continued to act as the apostolic administrator over the diocese after he was transferred by the Pope to the Archdiocese of Nyeri in April 2017.

He was appointed as the fourth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kitui by Pope Francis in a communication that was officially made public in Rome on March 17.

Bishop Mwongela’s ordination ceremony which was held at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School grounds in Kitui County was attended by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua.

Prior to his appointment, he served as a Reverend Father and First Vicar General  of Kitui under Archbishop Muheria.

He also served in several boards including Caritas, Muthale Mission Hospital, St. Teresa’s Catechetical Training centre, St. John Paul II, Missal Translation Team, Heads of Department, Presbyterium, Diocesan Pastoral Council, Strategic plan team and liturgical team.

Bishop Mwongela’s ordination was previously postponed due to restrictions on gatherings imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus in March

Mwongela was ordained to the order of diaconate on June 6, 1995. He was consequently ordained a priest on July 7, 1996 by the late Archbishop Boniface Lele.

