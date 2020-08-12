Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
(FILES) In this file photo California Senator Kamala Harris endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden as she speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 2020.

Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris to be first black woman VP

Published

Washington, United States, Aug 12 – Presidential hopeful Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival in the White House race, as his running mate Tuesday, marking a historic first for American women of color.

Biden’s announcement capped a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

Harris, who would become America’s first female and first black vice president if elected, is a “fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants,” Biden, 77, said in revealing his running mate.

“I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

The decision, announced in typical 2020 style on social media, was a crucial moment for Biden as he aims to build a broad coalition of voters to oust Trump from the White House.

Harris, who at 55 is two decades Biden’s junior, could appeal to younger voters and women, particularly those in the suburbs who have been fleeing Trump.

The former California attorney general is the first person of Indian descent in the running mate role, and personifies the diversity seen as key to building enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket, particularly in a year marked by a historic reckoning on race.

She is the third female vice presidential nominee for a major party, after the groundbreaking but unsuccessful runs of Democrat Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Republican Sarah Palin in 2008.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hillary Clinton was the first female presidential nominee, losing to Trump in 2016.

Joe Biden and his newly-announced running mate Kamala Harris will deliver remarks together in Delaware to kick off their joint campaign for the White House © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File / WIN MCNAMEE

Harris, who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination against Biden, said she was “honored” to join the ticket and would “do what it takes” to help him win.

“@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals,” she tweeted.

For Harris, being elevated onto a presidential ticket is the political moment of a lifetime. And if they win, the telegenic but tough Californian would almost certainly become the frontrunner in the race for the 2024 or 2028 Democratic nomination.

Biden would be the oldest person to take the office, and there is broad speculation that should Biden win, he would serve one four-year term and groom his deputy to succeed him.

That puts Harris in the extraordinary position as potential flag bearer of the Democratic Party.

Biden is likely confident that Harris has the policy chops and governing experience to help lead on day one, and immediately step into the job as president if needed.

Trump poured scorn on Biden’s announcement, saying he was “surprised” at his choice given what Trump called Harris’s lackluster performance in the Democratic nomination race.

“She did very poorly in the primaries” Trump told reporters at the White House. “And that’s like a poll.”

He went on to attack Harris for her role in the bruising confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling her “the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Harris, who beat out nearly a dozen other women to become the running mate, has shown she can parry such blows, a cherished quality for anyone facing an onslaught of negativity from a caustic president.

Biden’s pick of Harris drew ringing endorsements from other quarters — including from Barack Obama, America’s first black commander in chief.

“She is more than prepared for the job,” tweeted Trump’s predecessor. “This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing.”

– Trailblazer –

Harris has been a barrier-breaker for much of her career.

Her parents were immigrants to the United States — her father from Jamaica, her mother from India. She was the first black woman elected as California’s attorney general, and only the second black woman, and first person of South Asian heritage, to serve in the US Senate.

A reporter and cameraman do a live shot outside Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named US Senator Kamala Harris of California as his running mate in the 2020 presidential race © AFP / Olivier DOULIERY

Biden’s team stated that the two Democrats will deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware as they kick off their joint campaign.

Next week the party convenes its Democratic National Convention — largely online due to the coronavirus pandemic — when Biden and Harris will both deliver acceptance speeches.

Harris clashed with Biden during the first Democratic debate last year, chiding the former senator over his opposition to 1970s busing programs that forced integration of segregated schools.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris landed blows against rivals during presidential debates with other 2020 candidates, but she ultimately dropped out of the race in late 2019 and endorsed the nominee Joe Biden © AFP/File / SAUL LOEB

It provided her with a breakout moment which proved short-lived: Harris exited the race in December 2019 and endorsed Biden in March.

Despite their debate fireworks, Biden has made it clear he does not hold a grudge, describing Harris as a “first-rate intellect, a first-rate candidate and a real competitor.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

In Mali’s largest prison, coronavirus kept at bay

Bamako, Mali, Aug 12 – Mali’s largest jail is a squalid and overcrowded colonial-era throwback that in theory is an open invitation to coronavirus....

12 mins ago

business

Murdoch’s Fox unveils global streaming for news channels

Washington, United States, Aug 11 – Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp said Tuesday it was launching a stand-alone streaming service for its news and business...

16 mins ago

Kenya

Mungatana arrested in dubious Sh70mn military tender scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11- Former Garsen Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana was on Tuesday arrested, on accusations of obtaining money by false pretense to...

9 hours ago

County News

Lusaka halts stormy Senate sitting on revenue formula until Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Senators are expected to resume debate on the contentious Third Basis Formula for Revenue Sharing on Thursday after Speaker...

10 hours ago

Capital Health

15 succumbs to COVID-19 in Kenya raising toll to 428

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Fifteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Tuesday, raising the death toll to 438, officials said. Health Chief...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to engage Russia in seeking COVID-19 vaccine as cases top 27,425

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Kenya said it will also engage Russia in seeking the newly developed COVID-19 vaccine, the first globally. Health CAS...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Russia to produce 1 billion COVID doses for 20 countries

MOSCOW, Russia Aug 11 – Billed as the only hope so far, the Russian vaccine for COVID-19 is already up for grabs. Kremlin officials...

17 hours ago

World

Jubilee Party summons 7 Nairobi MCAs over misconduct

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Jubilee Party has summoned seven Nairobi Members of County Assembly who are set to face disciplinary team on Thursday...

18 hours ago