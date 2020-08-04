Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The blast in Beirut's port area sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky

Headlines

Beirut declares national mourning after mass deaths and injuries from huge explosions

Published

The blast in Beirut’s port area sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky © AFP / Anwar AMRO

Beirut, Lebanon, Aug 4 – Two enormous explosions rocked the Lebanese capital’s port on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the Beirut sky.

Video footage of the second blast showed an enormous orange fireball that dwarfed nearby buildings and sent a devastating tornado-like shockwave ripping through the city.

“We heard an explosion, then we saw the mushroom,” said one resident who witnessed the second, deafening explosion from her balcony in the city’s Mansourieh district.

“The force of the blast threw us backwards into the apartment,” she said.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, many bloodied, after the massive blasts, the cause of which was not immediately known. A state of national mourning was declared.

A soldier at the port, who asked not to be named, told AFP: “It’s a catastrophe inside. There are corpses on the ground. Ambulances are still lifting the dead.”

The official National News Agency confirmed deaths in the blast, without citing a number.

The explosions “caused dozens of injuries,” a security source said.

The AFP correspondent said every shop in the Hamra commercial district had sustained damage, with entire storefronts destroyed, windows shattered and many cars wrecked.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A wounded man walks near the scene of the explosion in Beirut © AFP / Anwar AMRO

Injured people were walking in the street, while outside the Clemenceau Medical Centre, dozens of wounded people, many covered in blood, were rushing to be admitted to the centre, including children.

Destroyed cars had been abandoned in the street with their airbags inflated.

A huge cloud of black smoke was engulfing the entire port area, as helicopters flew to dump water on the burning buildings.

The port zone was cordoned off by the security forces, allowing access only to a string of ambulances, fire trucks and people whose relatives were working inside the devastated area, while others were screaming to be let through.

A huge blaze was burning at the port, where ambulances were rushing away the wounded, their sirens wailing.

The blasts were heard as far away as Nicosia on the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, 240 kilometres (150 miles) away.

Benjamin Strick, who works with investigations website Bellingcat, said on Twitter that the explosions appeared to have been centred on a 130 metre (420 foot) grey warehouse alongside a dock inside the port zone.

Video stills showed a intense blazing fireball rising higher than a line of towering storage silos, with a subsequent cloud towering into the sky.

– ‘Like an earthquake’ –

The blast which rattled entire buildings was felt across the city and far beyond © AFP / Anwar AMRO

“Buildings are shaking,” tweeted one resident, while another wrote: “An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away.”

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The explosions hit Lebanon as it suffers its worst economic crisis in decades which has left nearly half of the population in poverty.

The country’s economy has collapsed in recent months, with the local currency plummeting against the dollar, businesses closing en masse and poverty soaring at the same alarming rate as unemployment.

The country’s worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war has sparked months of street demonstrations against the government.

The explosions also come as Lebanon awaits a UN tribunal’s verdict Friday on the 2005 murder of former Lebanese premier Rafic Hariri, killed in a huge truck bomb attack.

A woman in the city centre told AFP: “It felt like an earthquake” © AFP / Anwar AMRO

Four alleged members of the Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah are on trial in absentia at a court in the Netherlands over the huge Beirut bombing that killed Sunni billionaire Hariri and 21 other people.

A woman in the city centre Tuesday told AFP: “It felt like an earthquake … I felt it was bigger than the explosion in the assassination of Rafic Hariri in 2005”.

Tensions have also been high with neighbouring Israel, after Israel said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by up to five Hezbollah gunmen, a claim denied by the Lebanon-based and Iran-backed group.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

business

Modern warehouses could boost food security in Kenya

A recent announcement by a warehousing firm of plans to spend over Sh7 billion in storage facilities in Kenya points to the symbiotic future...

35 mins ago

County News

Senate adjourns for record seventh time as revenue formula debate stalls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – The Senate failed to approve the contentious third generation basis formula on revenue sharing among counties for the seventh...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

MOH clears 587 COVID-19 cases including 500 under home-based care

NAIROBI, Kenya  August 4 – A total of 587 COVID-19 patients, including 500 under home-based care, were cleared within 24 hours ending Tuesday after recovering...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19: 6 more deaths as cancer, diabetes top death triggers

NAIROBI, Kenya  August 4 – Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 within 24 hours leading to Thursday raising the country’s death toll to 388....

6 hours ago

Top stories

Trump avoids praising deceased civil rights hero John Lewis

Washington, United States, Aug 4 – US President Donald Trump said he doesn’t know how history will remember civil rights activist John Lewis, but...

7 hours ago

World

China accuses US of ‘outright bullying’ over TikTok

Beijing, China, Aug 4 – China accused the United States on Tuesday of “bullying” over popular video app TikTok, after President Donald Trump ramped...

8 hours ago

County News

Third basis formula due for record seventh Senate debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Senators will for the seventh time on Tuesday afternoon attempt to approve the third generation basis for revenue sharing...

10 hours ago

World

Indian Kashmir under curfew ahead of ‘black day’ anniversary

Srinagar, India, Aug 4 – Thousands of Indian troops imposed a curfew in Kashmir on Tuesday, with razor wire and steel barricades blocking main...

11 hours ago