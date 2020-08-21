Anti-riot police quell planned demo over COVID-19 supplies scam

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – A demonstration over the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 supplies and flawed procurement processes was quelled by anti-riot police in Nairobi after the police said the protest was unauthorized.

Activists led by Haki Africa’s Hussein Khalid and rights crusader Wanjeri Nderi were teargassed as anti-riot police stopped them from proceeding to the Central Business District.

Another group at the Jeevanjee Garden was also dispersed.

The protests follow an expose on flawed procurement and embezzlement of donations to support Kenya’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.