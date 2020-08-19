Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The political veteran known as IBK is described variously by his entourage as generous, irascible and divisive

World

All you need to know about Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali’s ousted president

Published

The political veteran known as IBK is described variously by his entourage as generous, irascible and divisive © AFP/File / Michele CATTANI, Michele CATTANI

Bamako, Mali, Aug 18 – Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who resigned Wednesday after being detained in a coup launched by mutinous troops, long relied on an uncompromising image to project command over his West African country.

But the man who won election in a landslide in 2013 and was re-elected five years later was left flailing by jihadist and inter-ethnic violence that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Snail-paced political reforms, a flagging economy, decrepit public services and schools, and a widely shared perception of government corruption also fed anti-Keita sentiment, driving tens of thousands of protesters into the streets.

The 75-year-old was until this week able to shrug off criticism from a divided opposition, partly relying on support from the international community, which has seen him as a bulwark against the jihadist threat.

But the coronavirus pandemic and the kidnapping of opposition leader Soumaila Cisse by jihadists in March made severe inroads into Keita’s standing.

The political veteran known as IBK is described variously by his entourage as generous, irascible and divisive.

The son of a civil servant, Keita was born in the southern industrial city of Koutiala, the declining heartland of cotton production.

After studying literature in Mali, Senegal and France — his great-grandfather was a French colonial soldier who died in the Battle of Verdun in World War I — Keita became an adviser for the EU’s overseas development fund before heading a development project in northern Mali.

He campaigned against general Moussa Traore, Mali’s former president ousted in 1991 by a military coup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He then rose through the ranks under Alpha Oumar Konare, the country’s first democratically elected president.

As a socialist prime minister between 1994 and 2000, he quelled a series of crippling strikes, earning a reputation as a firm leader and helping to set up his landslide election in 2013 — when he finally ascended to the presidency after losing runs in 2002 and 2007.

He had campaigned as a unifying figure in his fractured country, belying his tough-talking reputation. Keita was re-elected in 2018, defeating Cisse.

Rumours regularly surface about Keita’s health, which he has also dismissed: “It may surprise a lot of people, but I feel perfectly fine.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Vaccine should be mandatory says Australia PM as race heats up

Sydney, Australia, Aug 19 – Australia’s leader called Wednesday for coronavirus immunisations to be mandatory, wading into ethical and safety debates raging around the...

47 mins ago

World

‘May you rot in prison’: US ‘Golden State Killer’ victims speak out

Los Angeles, United States, Aug 18 – Dozens of women and men who were terrorized by California’s ‘Golden State Killer’ during a sadistic decade-long...

48 mins ago

World

Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas it risks war

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Aug 19 – Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after Palestinians fired a rocket into southern Israel, the army said....

1 hour ago

Headlines

Mungatana charged with Sh1mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – Former Garsen Member of Parliament Danson Mungatana and co-accused Collins Waweru were charged Wednesday, with conspiracy to defraud a...

2 hours ago

World

Democrat Biden nominated to take on Trump and ‘make a nation whole’

Milwaukee, United States, Aug 18 – US Democrats nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential candidate on Tuesday, offering the Washington veteran as a...

2 hours ago

World

Eritrean on trial for pushing boy under German train

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Aug 19 – An Eritrean man goes on trial in Germany on Wednesday for fatally throwing a boy under a...

2 hours ago

Africa

Coronavirus graft scandals shake South Africa’s president

Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug 19 – South Africa is reeling from coronavirus-linked corruption scandals that have battered President Cyril Ramaphosa’s credibility and the country’s...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Media barred as Matiangi, Mutyambai face Senate over Senators’ arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – The media was barred from covering proceedings of a Senate committee that summoned Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and...

3 hours ago