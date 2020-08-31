Aisha Jumwa to be arraigned on graft charges after questioning by police

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 31 – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was due to be arraigned in court on Monday to plead to graft charges following her grilling by the police in Mombasa on Sunday.

Jumwa will be presented before a Mombasa Magistrate Court in relations to Sh57 million graft case at the Malindi National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

On Friday, six co-accused persons were arraigned before the court where they denied thirteen charges and were freed on Sh10 million bond with an alternative of Sh5 million cash bail each.

Jumwa however failed to appear prompting the court to order that surrenders to Port Police before Monday.

She presented herself at Port Police in Mombasa on Sunday afternoon. Jumwa was at the police station for about an hour, accompanied by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

Reports emerged that she had been arrested, but later on, the MP came out dismissing the claims.

Jumwa said she was only questioned over the allegations.

“I will tomorrow (Monday) appear before the court for the charges. However, I want to refute claims that I had been arrested, I have not been arrested as you can all see,” she told reporters along Moi Avenue in Mombasa.

On Friday, the DPP’s counsel Alloys Kemo said Jumwa had been in hiding.

He said the MP’s phone numbers were switched off and she could not be traced in all her known residences.

However, Jumwa’s lawyer said they received the DPP’s order late in the night, therefore the MP could not make it to court on time.

Jumwa on Sunday revealed that she was in Nairobi on Friday and Saturday.