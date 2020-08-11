15 succumbs to COVID-19 in Kenya raising toll to 428

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Fifteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Tuesday, raising the death toll to 438, officials said.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi told a news conference that 111 of them had underlying conditions.

“People must take this disease very seriously and follow precautions because the numbers are rising,” she said.

Positive cases also increased to 27,425 after 497 new cases were detected from 4,171 samples.

But even with the number of his positive cases and deaths, the country continued to record more recoveries, raising hope for coronavirus patients.

On Tuesday, Dr Mwangangi said 372 patients were discharged raising the number of people who have recovered from the virus so far to 13,867.

Globally, hopes were raised even further after Russia’s president Vladimir Putin announced the roll-out of a vaccine, which he said, had been tried and tested.

“We definitely will plug in and work with Russia to ensure that the vaccine is safe before we use it,” Dr. Mwangangi told a news conference.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kremlin officials said the country already has an order of 1 billion doses from 20 countries, just hours after announcing the vaccine’s effectiveness in suppressing the virus that has killed over 700,000 people globally and infected more than 20 million. Just over 12 million others have recovered.