A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

94-year-old among 671 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – A 94-year-old was among 671 coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday raising COVID-19 cases registered since March to 23,873.

The health ministry said the cases were detected from 6,200 samples examined within a period of 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said of the new cases, thirty-eight were foreigners.

The new cases also included a 3-year-old and comprised of 413 males and 258 females.

Nairobi registered 376 cases accounting for the lions share, followed by Kiambu (112), Machakos (20),  Kisumu (16), Kajiado (16), Busia (15), Uasin Gishu (15), Nyeri (13), Narok (10), Nakuru (10), Bomet (9), Kericho (9), Meru (7), Mombasa (6), Embu (5), Nandi (5), Kisii (5), Garissa (3), Tana River (3), Kilifi (2), Muranga (2), Tharaka Nithi (2), Trans Nzoia (2), Vihiga (2), Baringo (2), Kakamega (1), Nyamira (1), Samburu (1) and Taita Taveta (1).

CS Kagwe commended Mombasa for having maintained a suppressed infection rate having registered only six infections. He noted the new trend pointed to recovery of the county once singled out among the hardest hit counties, second to Nairobi.

The health ministry also reported 603 recoveries including 436 persons placed under the home-based care program.

“This is a good balance when the recovered cases are equal to new cases, it means we will admit new cases without stretching our capacity,” said Kagwe.

Kagwe was speaking during the official opening of the Infectious Disease Unit and Intensive Care Unit with an additional 500-bed capacity at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital. Sixty beds will be used for ICU and HDU admissions, he noted.

The Ministry of Health reported that to date, a total of 329,123 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Documented recoveries stood at 9,930 while total fatalities rose to 391 after three more deaths.

