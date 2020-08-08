Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

8 suspected thugs killed by police in Nairobi’s Industrial Area

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Eight suspected gangsters were on Sunday night shot dead by police during a botched robbery in Nairobi.

Police said the thugs, armed with two pistols, had raided a go-down on Lunga Lunga road within Industrial Area when an alarm was raised.

Police say the gangsters, twelve in number, had already loaded goods on a lorry when they were cornered.

“Eight of them were shot dead but the rest escaped,” a senior police officer told Capital FM News.

“They did not surrender when police arrived because they instead started shooting,” another officer said.

Two pistols were recovered from the slain thugs.

Police said a manhunt had been launched for the others who fled.

Such burglary incidents are common in go-downs and factories in Industrial Area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

10 dead, dozens wounded in twin bombing in Philippines: military

Jolo, Philippines, Aug 24 – At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded — including soldiers and police — in a twin bombing...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

US approves plasma to treat virus, global death toll above 800,000

Washington, United States, Aug 24 – The United States announced an emergency authorization to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment...

2 hours ago

World

Pompeo starts Middle East tour in Israel

Jerusalem, ZZZ, Aug 23 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday to start a five-day Middle East tour focused...

3 hours ago

business

HACO donates free sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – HACO Industry has donated hand sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency, for distribution to vulnerable families in the area as part...

4 hours ago

World

Canada conservatives elect new leader to battle Trudeau

Ottawa, Canada, Aug 23 – Canadian Conservatives on Monday announced their new leader, former air force navigator Erin O’Toole, who will quickly have to...

5 hours ago

Kenya

83 arrests, cars ablaze as angry PSG fans clash with police

Paris, France, Aug 23 – More than 80 people were arrested as Paris Saint-Germain fans set cars ablaze and clashed with police on the...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

TSC to pay teachers regardless of involvement in community learning

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Education now says that teachers’ involvement in community learning is voluntary as the ministry’s stakeholders prepare...

21 hours ago

Africa

Two killed in Ivory Coast vote violence

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Aug 23 – At least two people were killed in ethnic clashes in Ivory Coast following President Alassane Ouattara’s controversial announcement...

21 hours ago