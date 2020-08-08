8 more people succumb to COVID-19 in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Eight more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Monday, raising fatalities to 482.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said 5 of the fatalities had underlying issues.

Dr Aman said 245 new infections were also detected since Sunday, raising the country’s caseload to 30,365.

For two consecutive days, Kenya has recorded relatively low cases, after weeks of more than 500 daily infections.

Dr Aman said the new cases were recorded from a sample of 3,150, tested across the country.

“I am happy to announce that we have also cleared 461 patients who were on home-based care and 43 others in hospitals after recovering from COVID-19,” Dr Aman said.

To be updated….