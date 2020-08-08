Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health officials dressed in hazmat suits while handling the coffin bearing remains of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19 in May. Kenya's fatalities from the virus had risen to 482 by August 17. /FILE

Capital Health

8 more people succumb to COVID-19 in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- Eight more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya Monday, raising fatalities to 482.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said 5 of the fatalities had underlying issues.

Dr Aman said 245 new infections were also detected since Sunday, raising the country’s caseload to 30,365.

For two consecutive days, Kenya has recorded relatively low cases, after weeks of more than 500 daily infections.

Dr Aman said the new cases were recorded from a sample of 3,150, tested across the country.

“I am happy to announce that we have also cleared 461 patients who were on home-based care and 43 others in hospitals after recovering from COVID-19,” Dr Aman said.

To be updated….

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya’s COVID-19 Infections Rise To 30,365

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17- The country continues to record relatively low COVID-19 infections for a second day, with 245 positive cases recorded Monday. This...

33 mins ago

World

Philippine minister tests positive for virus for second time

Manila, Philippines, Aug 17 – A Philippine government minister has tested positive for coronavirus five months after an initial diagnosis, authorities said Monday, as...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Senate adjourns following arrest of Malala, Lelegwe and Lang’at

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The Senate special sitting that was convened to debate the controversial third basis formula for revenue sharing allocation to...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Huduma Centre at GPO re-opens under COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – Kenyans seeking services at the Huduma Centre GPO, Nairobi have been urged to book an appointment prior to their...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Family yet to trace university girl who went missing 13 years ago

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Nelly Njeri is always in tears whenever she prepares a meal for her children. This, she says, has gone...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Governors renew calls to procure drugs directly after KEMSA scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 17 – The Council of Governors has renewed calls to have counties allowed to procure drugs and other medical equipment directly...

7 hours ago

World

11 killed in Somali hotel attack claimed by Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia, Aug 16 – Ten civilians and one police officer were killed in a gun and bomb attack by Al-Shabaab fighters on an...

14 hours ago

World

Latest Thailand pro-democracy protest draws at least 10,000

Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 16 – An anti-government protest in Thailand drew more than 10,000 people on Sunday, the largest political demonstration the kingdom has...

18 hours ago