727 COVID-19 cases reported as 549 patients discharged from hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 727 newly registered COVID-19 infections from 6,814 samples tested within a period of 24 hours, raising infections documented since March to 25,138.

The cases include 16 are foreigners and 711 are Kenyans.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who issued the daily status update on the pandemic from Kisii County noted a continued trend of a disproportionate number of infections among men, urging them to take serious the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Males accounted for 539 cases against 188 reported among females.

“We must honestly ask ourselves as men what is going on and we must address it, in terms of care, in terms of using masks and social distancing women are being much careful,” said Kagwe.

Nairobi accounted for most cases at 393.

he health ministry also reported that 674 patients had recovered from the disease including 549 discharged from health facilities.

With the newly reported recoveries, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 since April rise to 11,118.

Another fourteen coronavirus-related deaths weree reported on Friday raising the country’s death toll to 413.