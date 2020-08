NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Kenya recorded 690 new infections from COVID-19 Sunday, raising the country’s caseload to 22,053.

Fatalities also rose to 369 after five more patients succumbed to the virus, according to the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Kagwe said public health officials had conducted tests from 5,393 samples since Saturday, raising the cumulative tests so far to 315,723.

Developing story…..