686 patients recover as Kenya’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 474

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16 – Two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Kenya, raising the death toll to 474 even as recoveries increased.
On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 686 patients were cleared, including 60 who were admitted to various hospitals across the country.
“My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones,” Kagwe said in a statement. One of them had a pre-existing condition.
And after weeks of more than 500 new COVID-19 infections daily, Kenya recorded 271 cases Sunday.
Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 3,746 samples tested since Saturday.
It raised the country’s infections tally to 30,120 with a recent warning that the country is heading to the peak period projected from later this month through to early next year.