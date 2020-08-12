685 home-based COVID-19 patients recover, 58 cleared from hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 743 COVID-19 recoveries, including 685 patients under home-based care, raising total recoveries to 14,610.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said of the new cases, 21 are foreigners.

The cases included a month-old infant and an 87-year-old.

Nairobi (379), Kiambu (69), Kajiado (35), Machakos (25), Nyeri (23) Garissa (18) and Mombasa (16) were among counties reporting new cases.

The health ministry also reported 679 COVID-19 cases detected from 6,590 samples analyzed within 24 hours, raising infections reported since March to 28,104.

The country lost eighteen more patients to COVID-19 among them Kenya Medical Research Institute Corporate Affairs Director Kamau Mugenda, raising to 456 the total number of COVID-19 fatalities reported so far.