Capital News
Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi demonstrates the proper use of a face mask to prevent coronavirus during a media briefing on Sunday, April 5/FILE/MoH

Corona Virus

650 COVID-19 infections detected from 6,768 screened samples

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 650 new COVID-19 infections from 6,768 samples screened within a period of 24 hours, raising the total number of infections registered since March to 28,754.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi during a status update COVID-19 update said the cases include seventeen foreigners.

The ministry also reported 490 additional recoveries raising the total number of patients who have recovered in the country to 15,100.

The health ministry cleared 308 patients placed under home-based care and another 182 from hospitals.

Home-based patients numbered 308 of the recoveries were on home-based care programme and 182 were discharged from various hospitals.

Nairobi has reported the highest commutative number of cases since March at 16,781 followed by Mombasa (2,189) and Kiambu (2,078).

Kajiado has reported 1,575 cases since March, Machakos (1,015), Busia (865), Nakuru (604), Uasin Gishu (348), Migori (333), Nyeri 191, Garissa (176), Narok (157), Kisumu (153), Kericho (135), Laikipia (131), Kilifi (128), Murang’a (122), Makueni (111), Meru 68, Kwale 66, Bomet (65), Kisii (64), Siaya (63), Turkana (61), Taita Taveta (56), Nandi (46), Kakamega (45), Trans Nzoia (44), Isiolo (36), Kirinyanga (36), Wajir (35), Lamu (34), Nyandarua (32), Kitui (30), Bungoma (28), Embu (27), Mandera (26), Baringo (24), Vihiga (23), Tharaka Nithi (22), Homa Bay (18), Nyamira (15), Marsabit (13), Tana River (13), Samburu (11), West Pokot (6) and Elgeyo Marakwet (5).

