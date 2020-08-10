534 COVID-19 patients discharged as 3 others succumb

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10- Kenya continued recording a high number of recoveries on Monday, with 534 new discharges.

This has now raised the number of recoveries to 13, 495, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

“We are happy with the work done by our doctors and nurses,” Kagwe said in Kericho during a visit to assess the county’s level of preparedness.

He said 56 were discharged from various hospitals across the country while 478 were cleared from the home-based care program.

“Unfortunately, we have lost three more patients,” he said, raising the national fatality from COVID-19 to 423.

Kagwe said he was impressed by the level of preparedness of Kericho County.

“You are an unsung hero,” Kagwe told Governor Paul Chepkwony, “Your cases of coronavirus are relatively low, but you have nevertheless put enough measures.”

Kagwe has been visiting public hospitals in Western, Kisii and Rift Valley to assess how prepared they are in fighting the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By August 10, the country had registered 26,928, with 492 new cases detected Monday.

Kagwe said the new cases were recorded from 4,603 samples tested across the country since Sunday.

Developing story…