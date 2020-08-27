Connect with us

Capital News
Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman when he addressed apress conference from the KEMRI Headquarters in Nairobi on August 27, 2020.

Capital Health

373 new COVID cases and 3 deaths in Kenya as curve starts to flatten

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27- With an infection rate of 8 percent that appear to stabilise, Kenya on Thursday recorded 373 new COVID-19 cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 4,663 samples tested across the country since Wednesday.

“These new cases have increased the total cases in the country to 33,389,” Dr Aman said at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) where he received a donation of 500 test kits from the Japanese government.

He said 13 foreigners were among the new cases.

“The youngest is a one-month old baby and the oldest is 80 years,” the CAS said.

Fatalities in the country rose to 567 after 3 more people succumbed to the virus.

Dr Aman said 72 more patients were also discharged from hospitals and home-based care programs, pushing the number of recoveries in the country so far to 19,368.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the country was working towards achieving the World Health Organisation’s recommended 5 percent infection rate, for the economy to be re-opened.

Already, the president has directed the formation of a team led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to organise a national consultative conference on COVID-19 to review the progress and response so far since March when the first case was reported in the country.

