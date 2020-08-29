33,794 COVID-19 cases registered since March, 445,722 samples tested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya August 29 – The number of documented coronavirus cases rose to 33,794 on Saturday after an additional 164 were reported from 3,009 tested samples within 24 hours.

A status update by the health ministry indicated 445,722 samples had been analysed since March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were diagnosed among 74 females and 90 males with the youngest patient being a six-month-old baby. The oldest is aged 89.

The country’s recovery toll now stood at 19,590 after 156 more people were cleared including 113 who were undergoing home-based care.

COVID-19 patients in the country are recovering at a 57.9 per cent rate against the global rate of 69.4 per cent.

Kagwe also announced the death of five more patients who succumbed to COVID-19 raising the virus death toll to 572.

The new figure represents a fatality rate of 1.69 per cent which has been the average rate in August compared to 1.9 per cent in July and 2.5 percent rate recorded in June.

The highest fatality rate was reported in April at 5.1 per cent followed by 3.4 per cent in May.

Nairobi accounted for 56 cases reported on Saturday followed by Machakos and Kajiado which registered twenty-four and fifteen cases each.

Uasin Gishu recorded fourteen cases, Taita Taveta (11) , Nakuru (8), Busia (6), Kiambu (5), Kilifi (5), Mombasa (4), Turkana( 4), Lamu (4) and Nyandarua (2).

Kisumu, Nyeri, Makueni, Garissa, Meru and Kirinyaga reported a single case each.

In Nairobi, most cases were reported in Westlands (6), Kasarani (5), Langata(5), Embakasi South(4), Kibra(4) and Starehe(4).