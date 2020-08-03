3 senior KEMSA officials suspended amid probe on COVID-19 supplies procurement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board on Friday suspended three top officials including the agency’s Chief Executive Officer Jonah Manjari to pave way for a probe on COVID-19 supplies procurement.

Manjari, Eliud Muriithi (Commercial Director) and Charles Juma (Procurement Director) are facing an investigation by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

Board Chairperson Kembi Gitura said the senior officials will remain suspended until the ongoing investigation in concluded.

The board appointed Edward Njoroge Njuguna as the acting CEO while Edward Buluma and George Walukana will assume the roles of procurement and commercial directors respectively.

Gitura said KEMSA will cooperate with the EACC to ensure the probe in concluded in a timely manner.

“We want to assure Kenyans and our development partners that the Kemsa Board of Directors pledges unequivocal support to the ongoing investigations by EACC. We are not going to protect anybody who is found to be culpable and any such persons shall face the consequences,” the statement read in part.

Gitura further added that the board will “not victimize innocent persons just because there has been public outcry.”