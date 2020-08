NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 1 – 23 people died in Kenya Saturday, the highest single day fatality toll since the pandemic broke out in March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new deaths were recorded since Saturday.

“We also have 727 new COVID-19 positive cases,” Kagwe said, updating the country’s caseload to 21,363.

166 patients were also discharged from hospitals across the country, with 88 others cleared from home-based care after recovering from COVID-19, Kagwe said.

Developing story…..