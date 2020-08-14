Connect with us

198 patients recover from COVID-19 as 5 fatalities reported

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 14 – An additional 198 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus within 24 hours ending on Friday raising recoveries registered since April 1 to 15,298.

While issuing an update on the status of the pandemic in the country, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said the cleared patients included 119 placed under home-based care and 79 in various hospitals countrywide.

She also reported 580 newly registered COVID-19 infections diagnosed from 5,458 samples analyzed within 24 hours.

The new figure raised the cumulative infections reported in the country since March 14 to 29,334

Nairobi reported the highest number of new cases at 375 followed by  Kiambu (53), Machakos (23) , Busia (17),  Mombasa (15), Nakuru (15), Kajiado (14) , Kisumu (12) and  Lamu (10).

Other cases were distributed in Nyeri (7 ), Laikipia (3 ), Baringo (2), Kisii (2), Turkana (2), Vihiga (2), Garissa(1), Bungoma (1), Muranga (1), Trans Nzoia(1), Nyandarua (1) and Siaya (1).

The cases in Nairobi were reported in Westlands (49), Starehe (40) , Dagorreti North (37), Langa’ta (35) , Kibra (27), Embakasi East (24) , Kasarani (23), Makadara (22), Roysambu (17), Embakasi South (16) ,  Embakasi West (15), Embakasi North (13), Dagoretti South (12), Kamukunji (12), Ruaraka (12), Embakasi Central (11) and Mathare (10).

The country’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 465 after five more fatalities were recorded over a 24-hour period.

The death toll represents a case fatality rate of 1.59 per cent

