16 more succumb to COVID-19, death toll rises to 532

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – Kenya’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 532 on Friday, after sixteen more people succumbed to the disease within a period of 24 hours.

The toll represents a 1.67 per cent case fatality rate with the country maintaining a consistent recovery trajectory following the recuperation of 288 patients among them 190 under home-based care, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi said.

“Our total number of recoveries now stands at 18,157. I want to thank our healthcare workers for the good job they are doing,” she told journalists during a status update on the pandemic.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 31,763, after 322 new cases were recorded on Friday out of 4,470 samples tested across the country.

The CAS said the reported cases included nine detected among foreigners. The youngest patient was a 3-year-old baby.

So far, she said, 885 frontline health workers had been infected, with 16 deaths being reported across 35 counties.

“We have been receiving very disturbing reports, about how several families and even individuals have been stigmatized by fellow Kenyans. I would like to appeal to our people, not to stigmatize those who have recovered from this deadly disease,” she said.

“Let me remind you, this disease can be contracted by anybody, including you and I.”

The country’s average infection rate stood at 7.9 per cent.

A total of 396,176 tests have been conducted since the pandemic struck in March.

All the 47 counties have since reported cases, with Nairobi bearing the most burden having registered 18,488 cases, followed by Kiambu with 2,335. Mombasa comes in third with 2,260 cases and Kajiado is fourth with 1,727.