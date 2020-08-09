1,062 more COVID Patients recover in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – More than 1,000 patients were discharged in Kenya Sunday after recovering from COVID-19, raising hope for patients admitted in various hospitals or confined in homes.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the 1,062 patients cleared on Sunday raises the number of recoveries so far to 12,961.

“This is the highest number of patients we have discharged,” Kagwe said during a visit to Kisumu county on its preparedness in fighting the virus. “We sincerely give thanks to our medical staff, for the work they have done to make this possible.”

79 of those cleared Sunday were admitted at various hospitals while 983 were confined in their homes receiving care.

Kagwe also announced two more deaths, raising the country’s fatalities to 420.