The ten violators were detained at Machakos Central Police Station awaiting arraignment in court/FILE

Corona Virus

10 revelers arrested in Machakos for contravening dine-in liquor ban

Published

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Aug 4 – Ten revelers were arrested in Machakos town on Monday night for flouting government regulations outlawing the sale of alcohol in bars.

The ten violators were detained at Machakos Central Police Station awaiting arraignment in court.

Machakos Deputy OCS Jeophas Okoth said the two unlicensed clubs – Diamond and New York – where the revelers were arrested had been shut down in line with a presidential directive issued on July 27.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared an indefinite closure of bars to curtail the spread of coronavirus amid a sustained increase in new infections.

During his address to the nation following a summit with the Council of Governors, the President directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to permanently withdraw licenses of bars that will violate the new directive.

“All bars shall remain closed until further notice. The Inspector General of Police shall withdraw all licenses for bars operating in breach of this directive and the withdraws shall be permanent,” the Head of State ordered.

