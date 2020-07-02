You must eat healthy foods to keep off COVID-19: MoH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – You want to keep off COVID-19 or defeat it?

Yes! It is possible, but only if you follow all the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health on social disctancing and wear a mask whenever you are in public places.

But that is not the only secret to avoiding this pandemic, that is particularly lethal to people with pre-existing illnesses like Diabetes, HIV/Aids and other chronic diseases.

On Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman advised on the need to keep fit and eat healthy foods–to boost immunity.

“People living with non-communicable diseases should eat healthily by consuming a healthy diet based on locally available foods. A balanced diet is critical for preventing and managing non-communicable diseases and their complications during this pandemic period and beyond,” Dr Aman said.

He particularly advised people to eat more fruits, avoid or consume less sugary foods and beverages as well as engage in physical exercises.

“Consume plenty of vegetables from all the subgroups including spinach, kales, and cabbages. Eat a variety of fruits that are in season and readily available in the market, oranges, bananas watermelon and others. Also, eat plenty of protein food too such us beans,” he said.

Even as infections from the virus spread fast in the latest weeks, the number of people recovering from it are giving many hope.

On Thursday, 20 more patients were discharged, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 2,109.

A day after recording 307 cases, the highest on a single day, authorities said 268 new infections were recorded on Thursday, raising the country’s caseload to 6,941.

Dr Aman said the new cases were recorded from 2,074 samples tested since Wednesday.

Fatality figure also rose to 152 after 3 more people succumbed.