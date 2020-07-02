Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A display of the fruits and vegetables section at Quickmart Supermarket.

Capital Health

You must eat healthy foods to keep off COVID-19: MoH

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – You want to keep off COVID-19 or defeat it?

Yes! It is possible, but only if you follow all the regulations issued by the Ministry of Health on social disctancing and wear a mask whenever you are in public places.

But that is not the only secret to avoiding this pandemic, that is particularly lethal to people with pre-existing illnesses like Diabetes, HIV/Aids and other chronic diseases.

On Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman advised on the need to keep fit and eat healthy foods–to boost immunity.

“People living with non-communicable diseases should eat healthily by consuming a healthy diet based on locally available foods. A balanced diet is critical for preventing and managing non-communicable diseases and their complications during this pandemic period and beyond,” Dr Aman said.

He particularly advised people to eat more fruits, avoid or consume less sugary foods and beverages as well as engage in physical exercises.

“Consume plenty of vegetables from all the subgroups including spinach, kales, and cabbages. Eat a variety of fruits that are in season and readily available in the market, oranges, bananas watermelon and others. Also, eat plenty of protein food too such us beans,” he said.

Even as infections from the virus spread fast in the latest weeks, the number of people recovering from it are giving many hope.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Thursday, 20 more patients were discharged, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 2,109.

A day after recording 307 cases, the highest on a single day, authorities said 268 new infections were recorded on Thursday, raising the country’s caseload to 6,941.

Dr Aman said the new cases were recorded from 2,074 samples tested since Wednesday.

Fatality figure also rose to 152 after 3 more people succumbed.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto warns against tribalism, roots for unity as he empowers youth in business

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Deputy President William Ruto has appealed to Kenyans to shun tribal boundaries, saying they pose a risk to the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KEBS Says Willing To Cooperate With EACC After MD’s Arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) now says it is willing to cooperate with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission...

2 hours ago

Africa

Botswana reports mysterious deaths of hundreds of elephants

GABORONE, Botswana, Jul 2 – Hundreds of elephants have died mysteriously in Botswana’s famed Okavango Delta, the wildlife department said Thursday, ruling out poaching...

2 hours ago

County News

Uhuru warns against politicising Kazi Mtaani program for the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned against political interference in the forthcoming national roll-out of the Kazi Mtaani youth employment...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

15 Kenyan students positive for COVID-19 on arrival from Sudan, others quarantined

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – 15 out of 83 Kenyan students who flew in from Sudan have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities said. The...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID cases on the rise in Kenya with 268 new infections, 3 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Kenya is fast approaching her peak for COVID-19, following a high number of infections recorded since last week. A...

5 hours ago

business

Park fees slashed by 50 per cent as tourism ministry unveils recovery plan

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala on Thursday announced a 50 per cent reduction in park entry fees...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Inter-Faith council on COVID-19 confident of churches re-opening

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – The Inter-Faith Council on the national response on coronavirus is set to finalise consultations with various stakeholders this week...

7 hours ago