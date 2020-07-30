Connect with us

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Virus death toll rises to 325 as 788 new infections reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 –The number of coronavirus deaths in Kenya rose to 325 on Thursday after 14 more patients succumbed to the virus.

The new toll represents a case fatality rate of 1.63 per cent. 

The country’s death rate has averaged 1.6 in July, having declined from 2.5 per cent in June and 3.4 per cent recorded in May. 

Speaking during a status update on the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also reported the recovery of 100 patients over a period of 24 hours including 8 who were placed under home-based care. 

This brings the total recoveries reported since April 1 to 8,121 

Aman  also reported 788 new COVID-19 cases after 5,521 samples tested in the last 24 hours raising cumulative infections documented since March to 19,913 

Three of the new patients are foreigners with 475 of those infected being males and 313 females.

Nairobi accounted for 487 of the new cases while Kiambu reported 86 , Nakuru had 34, Kajiado (26), Mombasa (25), Machakos 21, Busia (20) and Narok (14).

Other cases were reported in Bomet (9), Kericho (8) , Siaya (8) , Kisumu (8),  Uasin Gishu (5) , Baringo (5), Garissa (5) , Nyeri (4) , Tharaka Nithi (4) , Murang’a (3) , Nandi (3), Kilifi (2), Kirinyaga (2),  Meru (2) and Trans-Nzoia (2).

Homa Bay ,Kitui , Kwale , Lamu and Makueni reported a single case each.

