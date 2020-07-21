Connect with us

A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Virus death toll rises to 250 as 642 patients cleared

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 21 – The health ministry announced twelve more coronavirus-linked deaths on Tuesday raising the country’s death toll to 250, representing a case fatality rate of 1.76 per cent.

The country’s death rate has averaged 1.8 percent so far in July as compared to June’s 2.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent recorded in May.

During the daily briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also announced the recovery of 642 patients including 587 who were placed under home-based care.

The newly registered recoveries brought to to 6,258 the total number of patients who have been cleared after recovering from the virus since April 1.

“I am happy to inform you the new recoveries, I want to take this opportunity to thank healthcare workers for the tremendous work done ,” Aman said while releasing the new figures.

Aman also reported 397 newly detected infections picked from 3,637 screened samples raising the cumulative number of cases reported since March 14 to 14,168.

The new cases include 8 foreigners and comprises 236 males and 161 females.

A year-old infant and a 90-year-old are among the new patients.

The cases were reported in Nairobi (239), Kiambu (33), Machakos( 27), Nyeri (17), Busia (16), Nakuru (12), Mombasa (12), Kajiado (10), Migori (8 ) and Uasin Gishu (8).

Kericho registered five cases, Narok and Laikipia reported three while Kisii, Kisumu, Lamu and Nyandarua reported a single case each.

Nairobi’s cases were reported in Westlands (22), Langata (21), Makadara (21), Embakasi (19), Dagoretti North (18), Embasaki West (18), Kasarani (15), Embakasi  South (14), Kibra (12), Starehe,(12), Roysambu (13), Embakasi Central (10),  Kamukunji (10), Mathare ( 7),  Dagoretti South( 10) Embakasi North (9 )and Ruaraka (9).

