Virus death toll rises to 197 after 12 more deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kenya’s coronavirus death toll rose to 197 on Monday after the health ministry confirmed twelve additional virus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll recorded in the country.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all the new deaths were reported in Nairobi including three which occurred at home.

The new figure represents a 1.9 per cent case fatality rate a 0.1 percentage variation from the 1.8 per cent the country was reporting as at Sunday, July 12.

Responding to questions on whether the newly reported death toll was a pointer to a miscalibrated reopening of the country, CS Kagwe emphasized on the need to exercise personal responsibility to contain the spread of the virus.

Kagwe said 65 more patients have been discharged from various hospitals bringing to 2,946 the number of recoveries reported so far.