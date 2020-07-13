Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Capital Health

Virus death toll rises to 197 after 12 more deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kenya’s coronavirus death toll rose to 197 on Monday after the health ministry confirmed twelve additional virus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll recorded in the country.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said all the new deaths were reported in Nairobi including three which occurred at home.

The new figure represents a 1.9 per cent case fatality rate a 0.1 percentage variation from the 1.8 per cent the country was reporting as at Sunday, July 12.

Responding to questions on whether the newly reported death toll was a pointer to a miscalibrated reopening of the country, CS Kagwe emphasized on the need to exercise personal responsibility to contain the spread of the virus.

Kagwe said 65 more patients have been discharged from various hospitals bringing to 2,946 the number of recoveries reported so far.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

US bases on Okinawa locked down over virus spike

Tokyo, Japan, Jul 13 – Two US Marine bases in Japan’s Okinawa have been put into lockdown after dozens of coronavirus infections, with local...

27 mins ago

World

Leading Hong Kong activists charged for Tiananmen vigil gathering

Hong Kong, China, Jul 13 – Thirteen prominent Hong Kong democracy activists appeared in court on Monday charged with holding an unauthorised gathering to...

28 mins ago

business

MPs invite memoranda on PFM amendment Bill to cushion SMEs from virus meltdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – The National Assembly is calling on Kenyans to submit their views on a proposed amendment to the Public Finance...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Raila makes unpublicized return from Dubai aboard luxurious UAE-operated private jet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga jetted back to the country Sunday evening after a three-week medical visit...

2 hours ago

County News

Social Assistance Act repeal could cost 1.1mn vulnerable Kenyans safety net protection – lobbyists

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Organisations engaged in social protection initiatives are warning that millions of Kenyans could lose their social protection benefits in...

5 hours ago

County News

Ngilu to face MCAs on Wednesday ahead of impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is set to appear before the Kitui County Assembly on Wednesday to respond to allegations...

5 hours ago

World

Polish president with narrow lead in run-off: exit poll

Warsaw, Poland, Jul 12 – Right wing populist and Trump ally Andrzej Duda led by a narrow margin against his europhile challenger in Poland’s...

9 hours ago

Capital Health

379 COVID-19 cases reported after 7,050 samples tested, case fatality at 1.8pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – The Ministry of Health Sunday reported 379 new COVID-19 cases raising to 10,105, the number of coronavirus infections reported...

20 hours ago