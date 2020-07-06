Virus death toll rises to 164, case fatality rate at 2.03 per cent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Four more patients succumbed to COVID-19 within 24 hours leading to Monday raising the country’s death toll to 164 with the country’s case fatality rate remaining at 2.03 per cent for the second day in a row.

The country’s case fatality rate has been declining to an average of 2 percent in July as compared to June’s 2.5 percent, 3.4 percent recorded in May and 5 per cent in April.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced the recovery of 127 patients bringing to 2,414 the total number of patients who have been cleared of the virus since April 1.

“We have discharged 127 patients from various hospitals, bringing to 2414 the total number of recoveries, we thank our healthcare workers for the good work,” Kagwe added.

Having tested 191,394 samples since the virus outbreak in the country, the total positive cases recorded since March 14 rose 8,067 with 181 new infections reported.

There are 5,489 patients who are still under care at various health facilities and home-based care.

A four-month-old infant was among the 181 new cases reported on Monday which include 123 males and 58 females.

The cases are spread across Nairobi (134), Kiambu (19), Mombasa (9), Kajiado (6), Machakos (6), Lamu (3), Murang’a (2), Uasin Gishu (1) and Kirinyaga (1).