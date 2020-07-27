Virus death toll hits 285 after 5 more virus-linked deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 5 new coronavirus-linked deaths, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 285 cases.

This translates to 1.6 per cent country’s fatality rate, which is lower than the average global fatality rate of 4 per cent.

At the same time, 90 more COVID-19 patients were reported to have been discharged after having fully recovered, raising recoveries documented since April 1 to 7,833.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in the country currently stands at 17,975 after the country recorded 440 COVID-19 infections from a sample size of 3,197.

From the cases reported, 3 were foreigners. The health ministry said the cases included 286 males and 154 females.

The youngest case was a year-old infant, whilst the oldest patient is aged 84.

Nairobi continued to lead with 326 cases. Machakos registered 32, Kajiado (17), Kiambu (17), Uasin Gishu (13), Mombasa 10, Muranga (5), Baringo (5), Kilifi (5), Busia (2), Wajir (2), Nandi (2), Nyeri (1), Embu (1), Taita-Taveta (1) and Tharaka Nithi (1).

Baringo became the 45th county to report a COVID-19 case. The two counties which are yet to report a case are Samburu and West Pokot.