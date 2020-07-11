Virus cases cross 9,000 mark as case fatality declines to 1.89 per cent

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – Reported coronavirus infections crossed the 9,000 mark on Saturday to stand at 9,726 with the detection of an additional 278 over a period of 24 hours.

The cases were diagnosed among 1,403 samples analyzed within the reporting period, the health ministry said.

The country’s COVID-19 case fatality rate, according to data released by Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, however fell to 1.89 per cent with 184 deaths reported since March 27, three of which occurred within 24 hours leading to Saturday.

The new fatality rate is a drop from the 2 per cent rate recorded in the beginning of the month, 2.5 per cent in June, 3.4 per cent in May and 5.1 per cent recorded in April.

Mwangangi who conducted an assessment tour of health facilities in Kwale noted that over the same period, 99 patients were discharged raising the number of recoveries in the country to 2,833.

She however called for adherence to COVID-19 mitigation measures to safeguard health facilities from being overwhelmed with a surge in infections.

“We want to appreciate our healthcare workers as they fight this pandemic, during this hard times. It is now our responsibility to ensure that the virus is contained by observing the measures in place,” the Health CAS urged.

“If we have to overcome this virus, we must not relax in this fight, we must adhere to the guidelines, let us wash our hands, maintain physical distance, let us resist the habit of gathering around,” she added.

The country’s recovery rate stood at 29 per cent.