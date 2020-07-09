Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
virtual event: President Uhuru Kenyatta follows the launch of the Kenya-US Free Trade Agreement.

Headlines

US launches talks with Kenya on free trade pact

Published

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer © GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP / POOL

Washington, United States, Jul 9 – The US government formally launched talks with Kenya on Wednesday aimed at setting up a free trade agreement that could form the basis for deals with other African nations.

“Kenya is a recognized leader across the continent, an important strategic partner of the United States, and there is enormous potential for us to deepen our economic and commercial ties,” said Ambassador Lighthizer.

He said “a comprehensive, high-standard agreement” with Kenya could go on to “serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa.”

President Donald Trump has alternatively denigrated African nations and taken a hard line in trade dealings with some countries, while also pursuing his preference for bilateral talks over regional or multilateral agreements, launching an exploratory working group with Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

The leaders earlier this year agreed to work towards a free trade deal.

Betty Maina, Kenya’s secretary for Industrialization, Trade, and Enterprise Development, said the two countries “have strong trade relations demonstrated by growing exports and imports which have increased over the years.”

“Increasing and sustaining export performance to the United States requires a trade arrangement that is predictable and guarantees preferential market access for Kenyan products. Kenya is also keen to attract Foreign Direct Investment from the United States,” she said.

The initial round of talks will take place virtually over the next two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya’s Amina Mohamed in the race for WTO top job

NAIROBI, Kenya July 9 – Three last-minute contenders on Wednesday joined the race to become the next head of the beleaguered World Trade Organization,...

1 hour ago

World

Ivory Coast PM and presidential candidate Coulibaly dies aged 61

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jul 8 – Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died Wednesday after attending a cabinet meeting, just three months before...

1 hour ago

Kenya

George Floyd said officers would ‘kill’ him in new recording transcript

Washington, United States, Jul 9 – George Floyd said he couldn’t breathe more than 20 times, called out for his children and late mother...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Media in Kenya must get it right on transformation to survive

That the media sector in Kenya, just like the rest of the industries and profession, is going through tremendous transformation and requires new innovative...

2 hours ago

World

Japan rescuers battle to reach thousands trapped by floods

KUMA, Japan, Jul 9 – Japanese emergency services and troops scrambled on Thursday to reach thousands of homes cut off by catastrophic flooding and...

2 hours ago

World

US infections top three million as Trump pushes schools reopening

Washington, United States, Jul 8 – The United States topped three million confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday as President Donald Trump pushed for schools to...

5 hours ago

Big Four

The future of upcoming cities in Kenya

The unfolding troubles bedeviling some largescale developers of residential houses in the country provide an important reality check on the challenge of housing a...

13 hours ago

Kenya

UK Confident Kenya capable of steering regional peace and stability at UNSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8- The United Kingdom says it is confident that Kenya is capable of steering the region on peace and stability, following...

16 hours ago