UK open for business and Kenyan talent with new immigration system

NAIROBI, Kenya July 14 – The UK has announced more details on its new immigration system, which sends a clear message to Kenya and the world that

Britain is ready to welcome the bright and best from around the globe.



On Monday, the UK Home Office released more details on the UK’s points-based

immigration system, which will come into effect from 1 January 2021 after the

Transition Period with the European Union has ended.



The new system will treat people from every part of the world equally now that the

UK has left the EU, and ensure the best Kenyan talent can come to the UK to study

and work.



Welcoming the announcement, Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner,

said: “Leaving the European Union means the UK will be open to the brightest and

best from around the world – and Kenya is very much a part of that “I’m particularly pleased that the new Graduate Route will be opening in summer 2021, allowing Kenya and the UK’s fantastic and talented minds to work even more closely together.”



The UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel said: “The British people voted to take back control of our borders and introduce a new points-based immigration system.



“Now we have left the EU, we are free to unleash this country’s full potential and implement the changes we need to restore trust in the immigration system and deliver a new fairer, firmer, skills-led system from 1 January 2021.



“Britain is open for business and ready to welcome the best and brightest

global talent.”



Several new, simplified immigration routes will be opened, including:

• A new Graduate route opening in Summer 2021 will allow international

students to stay in the UK once they have successfully completed their

studies.



• Students who have completed undergraduate and master’s degrees will be

able to stay for two years and those who have completed PhD can stay for

three years, making it easier for some of the best, international graduates to

secure skilled jobs in the UK and contribute to the UK’s economic growth.

Under the new system a number of existing routes will be opened to anyone,

regardless of nationality.



The Global Talent Scheme also allows highly-skilled scientists and researchers to

come to the UK without a job offer and the Student Route will ensure our world leading universities can continue to welcome the talented and high potential students

to our globally renowned institutions.