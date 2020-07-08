Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Sussie Kitchens spoke to Capital FM's Joseph Muraya from her Nairobi residence on July 8, 2010. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

Kenya

UK Confident Kenya capable of steering regional peace and stability at UNSC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8- The United Kingdom says it is confident that Kenya is capable of steering the region on peace and stability, following its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Sussie Kitchens on Wednesday said the country is key in ensuring the region and the continent’s security issues are adequately addressed, due to the country’s strategic position.

Sussie Kitchens is British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

On top of Kenya’s security agenda, she said, will be the war against terrorism, which is a global challenge.

Kenya, just like many countries around the world has experienced a series of terror attacks mainly staged by Somalia-based Al Shabaab terror group which is affiliated to the Al Qaeda network.

“We are excited that we will be working together on this most important body for issues of international peace and security from January next year,” she said during an interview with Capital News at her Nairobi residence.

Capital FM’s Joseph Muraya interviewed the British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya on July 8, 2020 at her Nairobi residence. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

“We work together in many multilateral forums as well, but this is a really new and important one. It is a great responsibility to be on the UN Security Council and we as a permanent member alongside others (permanent members) expect the elected members to come on and play that role with great responsibility and part of that is about respecting the rule of law and upholding international standards around peace and security, ” she said.

The latest terror attack in Kenya was staged by Al Shabaab on January 15 at the Dusit hotel complex where 21 people were killed, including a Briton.

Britain is considered a key ally to Kenya in the war against terrorism and enjoys close bilateral ties.

Kitchens said the recent phone call between President Uhuru Kenyatta and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was key in cementing the two countries’ relations, during which they discussed a range of issues, including a common approach in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenya and the UK enjoy cordial bilateral relations. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

She said the Prime Minister “congratulated President Kenyatta on Kenya’s recent appointment as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

The two leaders further discussed the challenges posed by Coronavirus and agreed “on the importance of international collaboration tackling the virus.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They also agreed to continue our countries’ close cooperation on issues of trade and security, including in the fight against al-Shabab,” she said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

SGR services to resume Monday under strict COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Train services between Nairobi and Mombasa will resume operations on Monday, under strict coronavirus protocols. Transport Cabinet Secretary James...

49 mins ago

Capital Health

Kenya will not quarantine tourists with no COVID-19 symptoms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- The government now says only passengers who will exhibit coronavirus-like symptoms will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine once...

60 mins ago

Kenya

New survey shows low-income earners unable to feed their children during COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- A new survey shows that 61 percent of low-income earners in Nairobi County are facing difficulties in feeding their children...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 278 new COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8- Kenya on Wednesday recorded 278 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s caseload to 8,528. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said...

5 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya nominates CS Amina Mohamed for WTO top post

NAIROBI, Kenya July 8 – Six candidates are vying to become the next head of the World Trade Organization — an institution which faced...

5 hours ago

Kenya

The government must weigh in on worrying teen pregnancies during COVID-19 period

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Education stakeholders in the country say the rising number of teen pregnancies recorded during the COVID-19 period will put...

7 hours ago

Special Report

Malnutrition in poorer nations costs firms up to $850 bln: study

PARIS, France, Jul 8 – Hunger, poor nutrition and obesity not only present a health burden in developing countries but carry a hidden economic...

8 hours ago

World

Panic-buying returns as Melbourne braces for lengthy lockdown

Melbourne, Australia, Jul 8 – Shoppers in Australia’s second-biggest city stripped supermarket shelves Wednesday as millions in Melbourne prepared for a return to virus...

9 hours ago