UK Confident Kenya capable of steering regional peace and stability at UNSC

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 8- The United Kingdom says it is confident that Kenya is capable of steering the region on peace and stability, following its election to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Sussie Kitchens on Wednesday said the country is key in ensuring the region and the continent’s security issues are adequately addressed, due to the country’s strategic position. Sussie Kitchens is British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

On top of Kenya’s security agenda, she said, will be the war against terrorism, which is a global challenge.

Kenya, just like many countries around the world has experienced a series of terror attacks mainly staged by Somalia-based Al Shabaab terror group which is affiliated to the Al Qaeda network.

“We are excited that we will be working together on this most important body for issues of international peace and security from January next year,” she said during an interview with Capital News at her Nairobi residence. Capital FM’s Joseph Muraya interviewed the British Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya on July 8, 2020 at her Nairobi residence. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

“We work together in many multilateral forums as well, but this is a really new and important one. It is a great responsibility to be on the UN Security Council and we as a permanent member alongside others (permanent members) expect the elected members to come on and play that role with great responsibility and part of that is about respecting the rule of law and upholding international standards around peace and security, ” she said.

The latest terror attack in Kenya was staged by Al Shabaab on January 15 at the Dusit hotel complex where 21 people were killed, including a Briton.

Britain is considered a key ally to Kenya in the war against terrorism and enjoys close bilateral ties.

Kitchens said the recent phone call between President Uhuru Kenyatta and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was key in cementing the two countries’ relations, during which they discussed a range of issues, including a common approach in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Kenya and the UK enjoy cordial bilateral relations. /Photo-MOSES MUOKI.

She said the Prime Minister “congratulated President Kenyatta on Kenya’s recent appointment as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

The two leaders further discussed the challenges posed by Coronavirus and agreed “on the importance of international collaboration tackling the virus.”

“They also agreed to continue our countries’ close cooperation on issues of trade and security, including in the fight against al-Shabab,” she said.