Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Announcing the funding during a virtual visit to Kenya, the UK’s International Development Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the study is funded by UK-Aid and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and is expected to end in June 2021/FILE

Capital Health

UK announces Sh150mn grant to support COVID-19 research in Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – The United Kingdom has announced a Sh150 million grant for an innovative scientific research that will help individual Kenyan scientists detect coronavirus antibodies in blood donors, visitors to ante-natal care clinics and healthcare workers.

Under the initiative, KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme together with Kenya’s health ministry will help monitor, understand, and inform the ongoing coronavirus response in Kenya and provide learning for other countries in responding to and controlling the disease.

Announcing the funding during a virtual visit to Kenya, the UK’s International Development Secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the study is funded by UK-Aid and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and is expected to end in June 2021.

“The UK is placing science at the heart of our support for Kenya during this pandemic. We believe these studies will provide robust predictions about the spread of infection and help to control the disease, contributing to keeping us all safe,” she said.

The study is led by scientists from the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme, working with officials from the Ministry of Health, the Presidential Policy and Strategy Unit, Aga Khan University Hospital, Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services, and several county government executive committee members, among others.

The findings of study will be shared with the Ministry of Health National Coronavirus Taskforce and Emergency Operations Centre and will help support the government’s response, whose aim is to protect the most vulnerable people while keeping Kenyan society running.

During her virtual visit to KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Kilifi, Trevelyan also had an opportunity to hear about the UK and Kenya’s science partnership, including the longstanding record of working together to prepare for large disease out-breaks.

The International Development Secretary also held bilateral talks with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, where they discussed wider UK and Kenya health partnerships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will continue to work in close partnership with the Kenyan government and Kenyans in other ways to contain and tackle Coronavirus – including through strengthening healthcare and boosting the economy by protecting jobs,” Trevelyan noted.

On his part, Kagwe, thanked the UK government for its support and pledged to continue working together in supporting the Health Sector.

The KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme is a world renowned health research unit of excellence formed in 1989 when the Kenya Medical Research Institute formed a partnership with the Wellcome Trust and the University of Oxford.

The Programme has over the last 26 years grown from a small group of 12 to a state of the art facility hosting over 100 research scientists and 700 support staff working across Kenya, Uganda and the region, with an aim of achieving better health for Africa while also developing African scientific leaders.

In this article:
Click to comment

Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

African summit seeks to ease Mali crisis

Bamako, Mali, Jul 23 – West African leaders gathered in Bamako on Thursday in a fresh push to end an escalating political crisis in...

43 mins ago

County News

Senate fails to reach consensus on third basis formula for record fourth time

NAIROBI, Kenya July 23 – A cash crisis is looming in counties after Senators on Thursday failed to reach a consensus, for a record...

1 hour ago

County News

Fresh Wrangles At City Hall As Elachi Vows To Reject Reinstatement Of Ngwele As Clerk

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – A power struggle intensified at City Hall Thursday after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi vowed to reject the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s new Auditor General takes over

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – Nancy Gathungu took over office Thursday, effectively kicking off her 8-year term as Kenya’s Auditor General. She took over...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Al Shabaab suffers heavy casualty in Yumbis attack: Police

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 Police said Thursday that an attack at Yumbis police camp in Garissa had left several Al Shabaab fighters seriously injured,...

5 hours ago

Africa

We must stand up against modern-day slavery by France in Africa

By David Matsanga in London What happens in French territories, such as Cameroon, pains every African; I want to stand tall and high by...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya gets Sh150mn from UK for COVID-19 scientific research

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 – The UK has today announced support for innovative scientific research that will help individual Kenyan scientists detect coronavirus antibodies...

5 hours ago

World

Global virus infections pass 15 mn, as Latin America cases soar

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jul 22 – The number of novel coronavirus infections around the world passed 15 million Wednesday, with Latin America and...

9 hours ago