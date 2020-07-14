Connect with us

L-R: Senator Mithika Linturi (Meru), Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu/FILE

Uhuru-Raila axis denies split in Mt Kenya over 2022 succession

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Lawmakers supporting the Uhuru-Raila political alliance have dismissed reports of disunity within the central region over 2022 succession politics.

Led by Kieni legislator Kanini Kega, the politicians have termed reports on the emergence of three groups pulling towards a different political direction as misleading labelling nonaligned lawmakers as selfish and dishonest.

“I want to state categorically that we as leaders are not divided. In fact, there is no succession talk because there is no vacuum at the moment. We are firmly behind our leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and you have seen development he has initiated,” Kanini told reporters on Monday.

He was commenting on reports of existence of two other groups, one led by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu and another by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, both clamoring for a successor to take over the region’s mantle from President Kenyatta.

Linturi’s faction has openly declared support for Deputy President William Ruto who has in recent months been sidelines within both the ruling party, Jubilee, and the government.

Kega’s faction which has voiced support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional reform process shepherded by President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga has been calling for Ruto’s resignation.

The Kieni lawmaker said existing groups were only political caucuses aimed to foster development in the region.

“Those implying that we have groupings are those confusing development minded politicians whose main interest is to ensure the region benefits. In fact, you have seen revival of Nairobi-Nanyuki metre gauge railway, Kenol-Marua dual carriage these are efforts of those caucus,” he said.

President Kenyatta has instituted a major overhaul within Jubilee Party’s parliamentary, expelling from positions of leadership lawmakers allied to DP Ruto.

Those who have been axed in the changes include former House Majority Leader Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate Majority Leader) and Kithure Kindiki (Senate Deputy Speaker).

Lawmakers from central region allied to Ruto have also been dewhipped from critical committees including transport, finance and energy.

