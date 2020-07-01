Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi when he signed the new laws. /PSCU.

Kenya

Uhuru okays new budget and third Supplementary spending

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the 2020/21 Budget, the 2020 Finance Bill and the 2019/20 Third Supplementary Budget.

The 3.2 trillion 2020/21 Budget contains a Sh56.6 billion post-COVID-19 economic stimulus package and an allocation of Sh128.3 billion to the Government’s Big Four agenda.

The 2020 Finance Bill which is now law has several amendments targeted at cushioning Kenyans from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the amendments in the Finance Act include the zero-rating of VAT on maize, cassava and wheat flour for 6 months so as to make unga affordable.

President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi when he signed the new laws. /PSCU.

The new Finance Act also extends the zero rating of VAT on cooking gas for one year.

The third 2019/20 supplementary budget of Sh18.4 billion was approved by the National Assembly to address the COVID-19 health crisis and other emerging challenges.

The Supplementary budget includes Sh 5 billion allocated to Counties for Coronavirus response and Sh 3.4 billion earmarked for COVID-19 allowances to frontline health workers.

The signing ceremony was attended by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Treasury CS Ukur Yattani and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya.

Also present were Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

Uhuru happy with Nairobi’s 100-day transformation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) for its efforts in improving service delivery in Nairobi...

10 mins ago

World

China imposes feared Hong Kong security law

Beijing, China, Jun 30 – China imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong Tuesday, dramatically tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city...

12 hours ago

World

Four dead as protests erupt over killing of Ethiopian singer

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Jun 30 – At least four people were killed as protests spread across several Ethiopian cities on Tuesday after a prominent...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Speaker says only 2 MPs positive for COVID

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi says only two Members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus. Without...

14 hours ago

Kenya

BBI team ready to present final report

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 30 – The Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee says it has completed its task, and is now ready to present its...

14 hours ago

Kenya

House summons Tobiko over planned Ngong Forest evictions

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has been invited to appear before the National Assembly Environment Committee on Monday, July...

15 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenyan police ranked top rights abusers during virus pandemic

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – A new report by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has put the National Police Service and...

15 hours ago

County News

Rare white giraffe sighted at Garissa’s Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – A rare white giraffe was spotted outside the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy in Ijara within Garissa County on Tuesday, sparking...

17 hours ago