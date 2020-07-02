Connect with us

President Kenyatta met Western Kenya leaders at his Harambee House office on July 2, 2020. /PSCU.

Uhuru meets Western Kenya leaders to accelerate development in the region

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday met Western Kenya leaders to discuss development projects in the region.

The President and the leaders discussed the ongoing Government efforts to revive the ailing sugar sector, especially Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories.

The Head of State assured the leaders of the Government’s commitment to reviving the sector by fast-tracking the implementation of the sugar taskforce report. The meeting was held at the President’s Harambee House office.

The sugar sector revival report generated by a Presidential taskforce co-chaired by Agriculture CS Peter Munya and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya outlined several interventions among them writing off of debts owed by the millers.

As part of the revival process, the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture has already published the sugar sector regulations and is in the process of strengthening the legal framework to anchor sector reforms.

Shortly after the meeting, the President handed over a brand new 52-seater bus to Nzoia Sugar Company Chairman Joash Wamang’oli.

The bus will be used by Nzoia Sugar Football Club for their sporting engagements. The President also donated Ksh 2 million to the football team.

Nzoia Football Club is sponsored the by the sugar miller.

The leaders in today’s meeting were Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans-Nzoia).

Other Western Kenya leaders present were Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Francis Atwoli-the Secretary-General of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU).

